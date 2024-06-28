Image Credit: Bethesda
remy next to sweet herring in disney dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.
How to make Sweet Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's sweetly named but contains no sweets.
Sweet Herring is an easy two-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As it’s only two stars, you only need two ingredients. While one’s easy to guess, the other may surprise you—here’s everything you’re going to need.

How to make Sweet Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Sweet Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only need two ingredients: A Herring and an Onion. As this recipe is called Sweet Herring, you’d expect the ingredients to include a Herring and a sweet of some kind, like Sugar Cane or Agave.

So, if you were trying to make this recipe with a Herring and a sweet and were wondering why you weren’t getting a Sweet Herring, this is why.

IngredientHow to get
HerringHerring can be fished from the white pool at Dazzle Beach or in the Glade of Trust.
OnionOnions and Onion Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor once you’ve completed upgraded the stall.

Once you’ve caught a Herring and harvested an onion, pop it into a cooking pot at a cooking station and start cooking. As this is a Dreamlight Valley meal, it will appear in your Dreamlight Valley meal collection, and you’ll be able to find it in the in Dreamlight Valley recipes tab whenever you interact with the cooking pot.

Sweet Herring Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

sweet herring in meal journal ddlv
It used to be called Marinated Herring until Patch 1.7. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Sweet Herring is a two-star meal, it’s pretty valuable to make a lot because you can earn around 305 Star Coins if you sell it or even regain around 723 Energy if you eat it—that’s almost half your blue Energy bar in in Disney Dreamlight Valley. That’s pretty good for a two-star meal that’s easy to make with simple ingredients.

