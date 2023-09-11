Lucky Disney Lorcana player pulls multiple Enchanted cards from random packs

A Disney Lorcana player and collector pulled two Enchantment rarity cards from 22 random The First Chapter booster packs purchased at a local game store despite product shortages.

Product shortages of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter have resulted in over-priced products on the secondary market and at some game stores. But not every LGS has taken advantage of its customers. A Reddit user was able to purchase up to six The First Chapter booster packs a day from their LGS, resulting in a pull of two Enchantment cards out of 22 cracked Disney Lorcana booster packs.

Maui, Hero to All Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger Simba, Returned King Enchanted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

The two Enchantment rarity cards pulled didn’t include an Elsa, Spirit of Winter, now priced between $600 and $800. But the Reddit user did crack a Maui, Hero to All, and a Simba, Returned King, with both cards valued at just under $400.

Chase cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter are those with the Enchanted rarity. The first set only has 12 cards with an Enchanted rarity, each featuring full alternative art with an Inkwash foil halo treatment. And due to players having a hard time getting products, prices of Enchantment and promo cards are at an all-time high since the set soft-launched on Aug. 18.

Many local game stores haven’t given in to scalper prices of Lorcana products, with some even putting restrictions on how much players can purchase so more community members have access to cards. These same stores are also likely running weekly Disney Lorcana league events, where players can earn points for playing in multiplayer casual pods and through direct matches, which typically include The First Chapter Starter Decks.

A small stock of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter products is expected to drop sometime in October, according to Ravensburger, followed by a full reprint of the set that is slated to release sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

