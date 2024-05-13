How to ‘spend time with Arendelle’s queen’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Day at Disney Star Path Duty

Spending time with Arendelle’s queen is one of the 80 Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest reward track, A Day at Disney, which has a Disney park theme—and while it sounds simple, players are finding this Star Path duty in particular quite confusing.

The question of who Arendelle’s queen actually is has been causing more than a few problems among Disney Dreamlight Valley players. That’s where we come in.

Who is Arendelle’s queen in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You simply need to hang out with Anna for 20 minutes to complete this duty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arendelle’s queen is Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley, not Elsa. This is because while Else was originally the queen of Arendelle, she stepped down, and Anna took on the role of queen.

So, to complete the “spend time with Arendelle’s queen” in the A Day at Disney Star path, you must spend time with Anna. More specifically, you need to spend 20 minutes with her.

So, whether you’re completing quests for the new villagers, Oswald or Daisy, mining for gems, harvesting resources, or working through the other Dreamlight Valley Star Path duties, as long as you spend 20 real-world minutes with her, you will complete this particular duty. Once you do, you will earn 10 Mickey Mouse tokens.

With these Mickey Mouse tokens in hand, you can redeem them for rewards in the Rewards section under the Events tab. 10 Mickey Mouse tokens may not seem like a whole lot, but you can get quite a few rewards for 10 tokens, such as Moonstones, the Toy Story Fence, and the Space Mountain Motif. Or you can save your tokens until you can redeem them for the more costly rewards like the Peppy Popcorn Squirrel Companion (this costs 50 tokens) or the Magic Carpets of Aladdin (this also costs 50).

So, if you were confused about the queen of Arendelle, you aren’t alone; to complete the “spend time with Arendelle’s queen” Star Path duty, hang out with Anna.

