Roasted Almonds are a two-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Although this meal only requires two ingredients, they can be tricky to obtain because it is an A Rift in Time expansion-exclusive recipe, meaning you’ll get the ingredients to make this meal if you own the expansion.

Here’s how to make Roasted Almonds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Roasted Almonds in Dreamlight Valley, explained

It’s an easy meal to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make Roasted Almonds in Disney Dreamlight Valley with one Almond and one Agave. Unfortunately, these ingredients are exclusive to the Eternity Isle, which is the region added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion.

Tip: You must own the A Rift in Time expansion to enter the Eternity Isle, find things ingredients, or make Roasted Almonds.

If you own the A Rift in Time expansion, you can find the two ingredients for Roasted Almonds in the following biomes:

Almonds: This can be harvested in the Grove, Grasslands, Lagoon, and Promenade areas of the Wild Tangle biome.

Agave: This can be harvested in the Borderlands, Oasis, Plains, and Wastes areas of the Glittering Dunes biome.

Once you have the ingredients, you simply need to navigate to a cooking station (there is one in your home, Gaston’s camp, Remy’s kitchen, or even on The Docks), add all ingredients to the cooking pot, and select “Start Cooking.” Like all recipes, you will need one Coal to use the cooking pot, and you can get this from mining nodes or buy it from Kristoff’s Stall.

As soon as you’ve made your Roasted Almonds, you can either gift it to a Villager (if it’s one of their favorite meals), keep it on hand for a rainy day, consume it to get 1,070 Energy or sell it for 86 Star Coins.

So, if you need to make Roasted Almonds, this is everything you need to know about where to find the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

