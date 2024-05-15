player standing in chez remy in disney dreamlight valley
How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can make this Canadian recipe with three ingredients.
Although the ingredients for Poutine can be found in the Dreamlight Valley realm, not everyone can actually make Poutine, even if you have the ingredients. Because of this, making Poutine in Dreamlight Valley can be confusing.

Here’s how you can make the three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Poutine in Dreamlight Valley, explained

You can make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley with just three ingredients: Potato, Canola, and Cheese. However, while you can get all of these in the Dreamlight Valley realm, you can only make this three-star meal (and therefore have it logged in your Eternity Isle meal collection) if you own the A Rift in Time expansion.

If you do own the expansion, you can find the ingredients in the locations listed in the table below.

IngredientsHow to get
CheeseCheese can be purchased from the store in Chez Remy.
PotatoPotatoes can be purchased from Goody’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands (Dreamlight Valley) and the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle).
CanolaThis can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor (Dreamlight Valley) and the Docks (Eternity Isle).

When you have all three ingredients, you simply need to add them to a cooking pot and start cooking with one coal to make Poutine.

Poutine Energy and Star Coin stats

poutine meal in the collections recipe in disney dreamlight valley
Not too bad, but not too great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Poutine is only a three-star recipe, it offers quite a bit of Energy regeneration and a decent amount of Star Coins. You can gain 580 Star Coins if you sell it and regenerate 845 Energy regeneration by eating it.

As you have to buy one of the Poutine ingredients from Remy, I don’t recommend selling this meal to make money (you’re barely going to scrape even). Instead, there are easy-to-make five-star recipes with easy-to-get and inexpensive ingredients that can be sold for more money or eaten for increased Energy regeneration. 

Whether you need to make Poutine for a Villager or to complete your Eternity Isle meal collection, this is how to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

