How to make Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the A Rift In Time expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley, new ingredients can be found across all biomes, which means several recipes are waiting to be discovered. One recipe you may want to learn is the Charlotte Cake.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make the Charlotte Cake in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the Charlotte Cake in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Agave looks like an aloe vera plant. Image via Gameloft

You need three ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley, to make the Charlotte Cake: Wheat, Agave, and Strawberry. You can find the ingredients in the following locations:

Wheat : You can purchase wheat from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome in the Valley.

: You can purchase wheat from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome in the Valley. Strawberry : You can harvest this from Strawberry bushes found in the Docks, the Overlook, the Courtyard, Overlook, and Ruins areas of the Ancient’s Landing biome.

: You can harvest this from Strawberry bushes found in the Docks, the Overlook, the Courtyard, Overlook, and Ruins areas of the Ancient’s Landing biome. Agave: You can harvest Agave in the Wastes, Borderlands, Plains, and Oasis areas of the Glittering Dunes biome as it grows wild, meaning you don’t have to plant this ingredient to get it.

Tip: This recipe can only be made by those who own the A Rift in Time expansion. This is because you can only get Strawberries and Agave from the Eternity Isle, the new expansion area. If you don’t own this expansion, you won’t be able to make the Charlotte Cake.

When you have all three ingredients, take them to a cooking station in the Valley or the Eternity Isle, add them to the cooking pot, and start cooking. Once it’s finished, you’ll have a three-star dessert that you can sell for around 70 Star Coins, and when consumed, you’ll gain around 760 Energy.

If you do own the expansion, you simply need to unlock the Glittering Dunes for 2,000 Mist (you’ll do this during Jafar’s initial quest to mend the stone bridge) to access the Agave from the Ancient’s Landing biome, where you’ll first enter the Eternity Isle.

So, if you’re looking for a three-star recipe or a dessert to give to a Villager, this is everything you need to know about how to make Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

