Category:
Disney

How to make Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An easy cake to make.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 08:40 pm
Charlotte cake and player in Disney dreamlight valley
Images via Gameloft

In the A Rift In Time expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley, new ingredients can be found across all biomes, which means several recipes are waiting to be discovered. One recipe you may want to learn is the Charlotte Cake.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make the Charlotte Cake in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the Charlotte Cake in Dreamlight Valley, explained

A player standing next to an Agave in a canyon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Agave looks like an aloe vera plant. Image via Gameloft

You need three ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley, to make the Charlotte Cake: Wheat, Agave, and Strawberry. You can find the ingredients in the following locations:

  • Wheat: You can purchase wheat from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome in the Valley.
  • Strawberry: You can harvest this from Strawberry bushes found in the Docks, the Overlook, the Courtyard, Overlook, and Ruins areas of the Ancient’s Landing biome. 
  • Agave: You can harvest Agave in the Wastes, Borderlands, Plains, and Oasis areas of the Glittering Dunes biome as it grows wild, meaning you don’t have to plant this ingredient to get it. 
Tip:

This recipe can only be made by those who own the A Rift in Time expansion. This is because you can only get Strawberries and Agave from the Eternity Isle, the new expansion area. If you don’t own this expansion, you won’t be able to make the Charlotte Cake. 

When you have all three ingredients, take them to a cooking station in the Valley or the Eternity Isle, add them to the cooking pot, and start cooking. Once it’s finished, you’ll have a three-star dessert that you can sell for around 70 Star Coins, and when consumed, you’ll gain around 760 Energy.

If you do own the expansion, you simply need to unlock the Glittering Dunes for 2,000 Mist (you’ll do this during Jafar’s initial quest to mend the stone bridge) to access the Agave from the Ancient’s Landing biome, where you’ll first enter the Eternity Isle. 

So, if you’re looking for a three-star recipe or a dessert to give to a Villager, this is everything you need to know about how to make Charlotte Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
The player sitting on a bed and using their phone.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to make Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Woman smiling in front of remys cafe next to sugar free fruit explosion muffins dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
The player sitting on a bed and using their phone.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to make Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Woman smiling in front of remys cafe next to sugar free fruit explosion muffins dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 14, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.