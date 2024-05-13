player in remys kitchen in disney dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to make Braised Bamboo Shoots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's an Eternity Isle-exclusive recipe.
Hayley Andrews
May 12, 2024

Braised Bamboo Shoots is a four-star entree recently added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion (which means you need the DLC to make it).

Even with the expansion, making Braised Bamboo Shoots can be challenging as it requires finding or growing two new ingredients on the Eternity Isle, while the remainder can be found in the Dreamlight Valley realm.

How to make Braised Bamboo Shoots in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

You can make Braised Bamboo Shoots in Dreamlight Valley using four ingredients: Bamboo, Canola, Ginger, and Soya. The ingredients and where they can be found are listed in the table below.

IngredientHow to get it
BambooThis can be found growing wild in the Grove, Grasslands, Lagoon, and Promenade areas of the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle).
CanolaThis can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor (Dreamlight Valley) or via his stall on the Docks (Eternity Isle).
GingerThis grows wild in the Forgotten Lands (Dreamlight Valley).
SoyaThis can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau (Dreamlight Valley).

Once you have all four ingredients, head to a cooking station, add them to the pot, and start cooking. Like all recipes, you will need one coal to use the cooking station, which you can get from mining any nodes across Dreamlight Valley or the Etrernity Island realms. You could also collect one coal from Kristoff’s Stall if you need.

Braised Bamboo Shoots cost and Energy stats

Ingredient collection page with bamboo braised shoots in DDLV
It sells for a decent price. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Braised Bamboo Shoots can be sold for 461 Star Coins and they regenerate 898 Energy if consumed. Although these stats aren’t super high, they aren’t at all bad either, given that these ingredients aren’t hard to get or expensive to buy.

So, if you need a quick and easy meal and you have all the ingredients on hand, this is a great one to make. But, unless you need it for a Villager’s favorite daily gift, there are certainly more a few valuable and easier five-star Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes you can make that will give you more Energy and Star Coins if you sell them.

