How to get Citrine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gems are valuable resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley. From crafting recipes to completing quests, they can be of any use. If you’re tight on star coins, you can also sell gems like Citrine to vendors.

Finding and getting Citrine may take longer than expected. You’ll need to finish the Royal Tools quest first and unlock the Pickaxe before you can start mining. If you already have a Pickaxe in your inventory, you can embark on a journey to find Citrine gems.

Where to find Citrine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Citrine at Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you get to the locations, equip your Pickaxe and start mining rocks with orange gems around them.

There will be lots of minable rocks at Glades of Trust. Considering you aren’t guaranteed to get Citrine, I recommend instantly moving to another orange rock once you’re done with one. Screenshot by Dot Esports The same case applies to Sunlit Plateau as well. When you’re done mining a rock, move on to the next one to maximize speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of the two spots, I visited Glade of Trust since it has a lower entrance fee of 5,000 Dreamlight. If both locations are locked for you, you’ll need to continue questing. Glade of Trust becomes accessible after completing the A Dark Experiment quest since you’ll need to remove mushrooms. Sunlit Plateau, on the other hand, unlocks after completing the Circle of Life quest that starts even when players get to Friendship level seven with Scar.

Citrine’s use cases in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Citrine is generally used for Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you happen to find a shiny version of the gem, you can also sell it for 1,500 star coins.