How to complete The Forgotten Relics quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The newest update in Disney Dreamlight Valley includes a crucial quest you receive from Merlin where your objective is finding four forgotten relics in an effort to cease the chaos that your evil self is causing by opening a portal to the Dark Castle.

While this may seem pretty straightforward, actually locating every relic can be quite the problem for a lot of players, since they aren’t located in the most intuitive of places.

You don’t have to worry about that though, since we’ve got you covered. Read on below to find out where each of the four relics are located in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find all four relics in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Book

Acquiring the Book should be a walk in the park as Merlin will directly lead you to it. The Book is found inside Mickey’s House, and after you let Merlin escort you inside, you will find this relic resting on Mickey’s coffee table.

Go ahead and pick it up, which will not only give you the item but also prompt a secondary questline titled “The Forgotten Relics: The Book.” Speak with Mickey if you wish to finish up with this new questline.

Related: How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch

Blanket

Head into the cavern where you initially met Olaf, which is located against the cliffside found in Frosted Heights. Once you make it inside, look on the ground towards the right to find the Blanket. Picking it up will initiate a secondary questline, “The Forgotten Relics: The Blanket.” You will then be tasked to speak with Olaf first, and then Elsa.

Beach Toys

To find the Beach Toys, you will need to head into the cave where you first met Ursula, which is tucked far away, hidden at the end of Dazzle Beach. Once you enter the cave, look to your left to find the Beach Toys, allowing you to pick them up and trigger a different secondary questline, “The Forgotten Relics: Beach Toys.” You will now need to talk to Ursula before talking to Moana.

Drawing

The Drawing is located within Scar’s house, which should originally be found in Sunlit Plateau if you haven’t intervened and moved it elsewhere. Once you enter Scar’s house, you should find it directly in front of you. Pick it up to begin the last secondary questline, “The Forgotten Relics: The Drawing.” Now, simply go ahead and talk to Scar.

Once you have all four relics with you, you can finish the quest up by speaking to Merlin, consequently beginning the next story quests.

Related: Where to find Olaf’s parasol in Disney Dreamlight Valley

About the author