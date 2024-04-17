player standing next to skull rock on dazzle beack in ddv
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft
Disney

How to be ‘en garde’ to catch this fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The answer is punny.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Apr 17, 2024 12:27 am

One duty that seems to stump players in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lovely Monster Star Path is to be “en garde” to catch a fish. And sadly, this duty doesn’t mean for us to duel a fish. Instead, we must catch a dueling fish.

How to be “en garde” to catch a fish in Dreamlight Valley, explained

swordfish location in ddv
It’s the only fish wielding a sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters star path duty, “Be ‘en garde’ to catch a fish,” you need to catch five swordfish. Like many Lovely Monster star path duties, this one falls under the “dad joke” category, as “en garde” is a fencing reference. So, to be “en garde” against a fish, you’d have to fight one with a sword.

To catch a swordfish to complete this duty, head to Dazzle Beach; this is the only biome where you can catch swordfish. Once you’re at Dazzle Beach, search for the golden pool. These are the only ones you can fish from to catch any swordfish.

If you don’t see any golden pools, you can fish all the pools until one spawns. Or you can use a Miracle Fishing Bait enchantment on your fishing rod to turn 10 white pools into gold ones. The enchantment is easy to make and requires 10 Vitalys Crystals (mined from the Vitalys Mines in the Sunlit Plateau), Five Red Algae (refined using five seawood), and 500 Dreamlight.

Once you’ve found or forced a golden pool to spawn, you can catch five swordfish to complete this duty and earn 20 Scream Canister tokens. Redeem these tokens for various items in the Star Path shop, like decals, outfits, and critter variations.

Don’t dawdle on this adventure:

The Lovely Monster Star Path ends on April 17 at 8am CST. So, be sure to finish all the Lovely Star Path duties to collect as many tokens as possible to redeem all the rewards before they’re no longer available.

If you’re stuck on how to be “en garde” to catch a fish, you must fish for five swordfish at Dazzle Beach to complete this Dreamlight Valley duty.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.