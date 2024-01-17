Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: Everything in starter kit explained

Ravensburger will target new Disney Lorcana TCG players with a starter kit called Gateway, providing a rule book, two preconstructed decks, and more at a reasonable entry point price.

Starting with the launch of Disney Lorcana’s third set, Into the Inklands, Ravensburger plans to introduce an organized play path for competitive players and an entry-level product for beginners. For many new players, getting into Disney Lorcana TCG through The First Chapter was difficult due to a shortage of booster packs and Starter decks. With over 600 cards in the pool by the start of March, getting into the game as a new player will get even harder. To combat this, Ravensburger plans to release Gateway in the fall, a starter kit designed for new players.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

What is the Disney Lorcana Gateway release date?

Peter Pan, Lost Boy Leader | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Accessibility is a top priority for Ravensburger, which is why players will have to wait until Aug. 9 before Disney Lorcana Gateway drops into retail stores. Having to wait until August for a product like Gateway seems like a Ravensburger oversight, but it might have been planned this way all along.

Many of the main mechanics, and support for them within Disney Lorcana, were spread throughout the first three sets. Ravensburger likely wants to include all of those mechanics in the Gateway starter kit, and possibly others that may drop before August. For players seeking to get into Disney Lorcana before August, I highly recommend picking up a Starter Deck.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Everything in the Disney Lorcana Gateway starter kit

Get ready to learn Disney Lorcana | Image via Ravensburger

The goal behind the Disney Lorcana Gateway starter kit is to provide new players with the skills they need to play Constructed at an affordable price, according to Ravensburger. Expected to sell at $24.99 the kit is packed with game pieces, rules, and more. Here’s everything you can expect to find in a Gateway starter kit.

Two 30-card preconstructed decks Two-player game board Character standees Rules Player Guides Additional cards (possibly boosters?) Disney Lorcana Gateway contents

The Disney Lorcana Gateway starter kit will launch on Aug. 9 in local game stores and retailers.