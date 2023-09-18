Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn spoiler strengthens Elsa, Spirit of Winter decks

Ravensburger dropped a new Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn spoiler on Sept. 18 called I’m Stuck! It’s a new Action in the color Amethyst and the second card from the upcoming set to feature Winnie-the-Pooh in the artwork.

Previews for Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn are starting to drop following spoilers for the upcoming set that were released last week. Scheduled to release on Nov. 17 through local game stores, Rise of the Floodborn will contain over 200 cards. Many players are still waiting on The First Chapter products to restock in October, but that hasn’t slowed down the schedule of set releases, especially with a second print run of The First Chapter scheduled to become available after the first of the year.

Hyping players up for the second Disney Lorcana set is the Amethyst Action I’m Stuck, showcasing Winnie-the-Pooh artwork by Rob Di Salvo.

I’m Stuck! Rise of the Floodborn spoiler

I’m Stuck! is a one-drop Action Disney Lorcana card in the Amethyst color that synergizes with Elsa, Spirit of Winter by wanting an opponent’s cards to remain Exerted (tapped) at the start of their turn.

I’m Stuck | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Casting cost: One Ink

Inkable

Type: Action

Color: Amethyst

Ability: Chosen Character can’t Ready at the start of their next turn

Elsa, Spirit of Winter had some decent synergy within The First Chapter, but mostly became one of the most popular cards in the set due to her power level. The addition of I’m Stuck greatly improves the build, preventing an opponent’s Character from becoming Ready at the start of its controller’s turn.

Elsa, Spirit of Winter | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Early Elsa decks ran her with the color Emerald, but Elsa, Spirit of Winter truly found a home in one of the best meta decks after The First Chapter launch through Amethyst/Ruby Control. The Rise of the Floodborn spoiler I’m Stuck! allows cards like Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw, Gaston, and Rafiki to attack a Character that an opponent will want to protect.

Players can test out the new Winnie-the-Pooh I’m Stuck! card when Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn releases through local game stores on Nov. 17 and in big retailers on Dec. 1.

