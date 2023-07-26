Disney Lorcana reviews suggest Mickey has found the magic once again

Disney Lorcana is a Disney-themed trading card game that early reviews are suggesting will be a magical and exciting addition to the TCG landscape, and one that may even one day outshine mega competitors like Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering.

Not only does Lorcana feature stunning artwork with classic characters and fan favorites and of course villains, but it also offers a more streamlined mechanics system than Magic: The Gathering, with more flexibility than Pokémon.

This means if you’ve never played a card game, picking up Lorcana should be pretty easy and won’t have a hefty learning curve like some of the more established TCGs.

One of the interesting features of Disney Lorcana that early reviews are already praising is that instead of trying to whittle your opponent’s health or points down, as you would in Legends of Runeterra or Yu-Gi-Oh!, you’ll be working to collect lore points. Its a race to the top; the first to 20 wins. Names for fighting and items are unique to Disney too, making them stand out a little more from traditional TCGs.

However, not every review has been kind. One issue that may see Lorcana fall from grace is that you’ll quickly get steamrolled if you have a terrible hand. So, the randomness of your card pulls can affect your game quite heavily. But as this is fairly common in some TCGs, it shouldn’t devalue the magic of Lorcana too much.

Disney Lorcana may not reinvent the TCG wheel, but reviews are saying its own magic and still offers unique and easy-to-learn mechanics with beautiful artwork.

