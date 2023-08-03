How to preorder Disney Lorcana

For all you trading card fanatics, there’s a new experience blessing stores soon. The Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is coming in hot, and we’ve noticed your collection is lacking. Disney fans and the TCG community have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for the eventual late 2023 release date, and we have some details to share with you.

Everyone can begin playing Dinsey Lorcana through starter decks that drop on Aug. 18, with a mass release filling shelves at the very start of September. Every TCG fan in the U.K., U.S., and Europe should prepare their wallets as there’s not too long of a wait left before you can start building your decks.

The TCG allows Disney fans to build their own collection of popular characters from throughout the company’s history. And the big question is: Can you get your purchase done now?

How can I preorder Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter?

For those eager to get their hands on any Disney trading cards available, there might be a slight wait before you can get anything. There are rumors that distribution for the Aug. 18 local game store events will have a limited number of products.

Players can preorder through local game stores first, with a launch date of Aug. 18. Larger retailers will also offer preorders for Disney Lorcana TCG, but after the local game stores since the global release for the card game isn’t until Sept. 1.

Products and pricing for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter

There are several Disney Lorcana preorder products that players and collectors can purchase, from starter decks to a bundle packed with cards and collectibles.

Illumineer’s Trove : A bundle containing a storage box, eight booster packs, a players guide, and more that is priced at around $175

: A bundle containing a storage box, eight booster packs, a players guide, and more that is priced at around $175 Gift Set : Contains four booster packs, tokens, a Mulan, Imperial Soldier foil and oversized card, and Hades, King of Olympus foil and oversized card for around $94

: Contains four booster packs, tokens, a Mulan, Imperial Soldier foil and oversized card, and Hades, King of Olympus foil and oversized card for around $94 Three Sleeved booster packs : Priced at around $55

: Priced at around $55 Emerald and Ruby starter deck : Priced at around $36

: Priced at around $36 Amber and Amethyst starter deck : Priced at around $36

: Priced at around $36 Sapphire and Steel starter deck : Priced at around $36

: Priced at around $36 One Sleeved booster pack : Priced at around $14

: Priced at around $14 Regular booster pack: Priced at around $11

Prepare for a dogfight as soon as their available. Get your finger on the buzzer; Dot Esports will update you as soon as more Disney Lorcana info becomes available.

Update March 16 3:30pm CT: Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter preorder information and product information was updated.

Update Aug. 3 12pm CT: All preorder product prices were updated for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.

