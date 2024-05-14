Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s May 13 update features quite a few of the most highly-requested bugfixes, particularly those centered around Daisy’s Boutique.

The new patch, which was shipped live today, makes the Boutique challenges a lot easier to accept, adds more tips to the questlines, and makes sure Oswald’s Many Dimensions quest won’t be blocked by owning his 3D glasses already.

As Oswald and Daisy were new additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley during the Thrills and Frills (for the base game) and Spark of Imagination (the second act for the A Rift in Time expansion) updates on May 1, there were bound to be a few hiccups.

While there have been many issues, the ones regarding Daisy and her Boutique and Oswald were the most frustrating among Dreamlight Valley players. This is because the Boutique’s opening quest—You Have Mail—did not offer tips on completing this quest. Then, worse still, if you could get your hands on Oswald’s 3D glasses (the ones you need to see his house in 3D in Oswald’s Many Dimensions quest) before reaching this step, your progress would be blocked, meaning you could not progress.

If you don’t own the expansion or haven’t heard about this problem, those receiving this roadblock could not build Oswald’s house or welcome him to the Eternity Isle.

Thankfully, these were fixed in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s May 13 update, along with the following bugfixes and gameplay improvements.

Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 patch notes

The Boutique should now be easy to understand. Image via Gameloft

Daisy’s Boutique changes

If a Boutique challenge is canceled, there will no longer be a 24-hour waiting period before you can accept a new challenge. You can now accept a new challenge immediately.

When you’re editing the challenge tableau in the Boutique, you’ll now see a visible grid for placement.

Tips have been added to Daisy’s initial “You Have Mail” quest to introduce the Boutique gameplay better.

General bugfixes and improvements

Disney Dreamlight Valley has received optimizations to reduce crashing. However, more improvements will be implemented in Update 11. Gameloft has yet to reveal when this update will be released.

“Oswald’s Many Dimensions” quest will no longer be blocked if you’ve purchased or collected the 3D glasses before reaching this relevant step in the questline.

“Oswald’s Many Dimensions” quest no longer asks for white pants. Instead, wearing light-colored pants will be allowed, so you have more options to choose from.

All “A Day At Disney” Star Path duties should now appear in the events tab.

The Premium Shop will no longer appear empty.

When your camera moves behind a wall, door frames, and wall items are no longer displayed.

When crafting the Main Street Path, it will create four path tiles, instead of one.

Boutique challenges can’t be canceled if the “No, I’ll stay in the challenge” option is selected.

Villagers can’t get the items you’ve acquired from in-game events as their favorite gifts.

The red notification dot will disappear after you’ve visited the Premium Shop.

Dreamlight Fruit can be harvested during Valley Visits.

When you hover over an occupied grid space in “Edit” mode, the selected item will become translucent.

The game loading screen now displays the “Thrills and Frills” key art.

If you were experiencing these issues, they should now be fixed in the May 13 update. If you’re still experiencing them, be sure to note them on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Trello Issue Tracker.

