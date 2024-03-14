Disney Dreamlight Valley Dark Castle: What is the mechanical eye?

While completing the Dark Castle quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are various doors you must unlock and puzzles for you to solve. The third door’s riddle is challenging to solve as it mentions unlocking it with the “blink of a mechanical eye.”

Here’s everything you need to know about what the mechanical eye means and how to unlock the third door in the Dark Castle quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is the mechanical eye in Dreamlight Valley, explained

The mechanical eye to unlock the door doesn’t mean a robotic eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mechanical eye refers to your camera in the Dark Castle quest for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The riddle for opening the door, “blink of a mechanical eye,” essentially means that to unlock the third door in the castle, you must take a picture of it using your camera.

All you need to do is access your camera via your Tools (the Tab key for PC and Mac and the ZR/RT on the controller), select your camera, and snap a photo of the door.

If all goes well, the door will reveal itself, and you can go through to the next section. However, if you’ve taken a photo of the door and nothing has happened, there are a few things you can try, including:

Adjusting the camera’s frame size. This means you’ll take a larger photo of the door. Ensure the door’s outline is entirely in the frame. Sometimes, if you don’t have the entire quest object in the photo, it may not trigger as being “completed.” Change angles (crouch down and adjust the camera angle). While completing this quest, I could not trigger the door to appear. I eventually had to crouch down and adjust my camera angle and the frame size to fit the door’s outline to take a photo that “solved” this riddle. It was a little tedious, but it worked.

So, if you are experiencing any issues unlocking the third door with the mechanical eye (your camera), use the tips above. Otherwise, this is everything you need to know about using the “blink of a mechanical eye” to open the third door in the Dark Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.