Will the Diablo 4 beta be available on Mac?

The Diablo 4 beta will be live for every player from March 24 to 26, allowing fans to check out Blizzard’s next hack n’ slash before its release on June 6. This comes hot on the heels of last week’s early access beta, which was only accessible to those who pre-ordered the game. This beta, however, is available to all players, regardless of their pre-order status, and will introduce the Druid and Necromancer classes.

If you’re a player looking to access the open beta, you might be wondering what platforms the Diablo 4 beta is available on. More specifically, Mac users may be curious whether developer Blizzard has made the ARPG available for the Apple platform.

The Diablo 4 beta on Mac

Blizzard has confirmed that the Diablo 4 beta will not be coming to the platform. In the list of available systems for Diablo 4, Mac/MacOS does not appear as an available option. While Blizzard has not officially said Diablo 4 is not available on Mac, the fact that it’s absent from all marketing material and is not a listed platform seems to confirm this is the case—at least for now.

This is a change of pace for Blizzard, as the company has made strides in the past to ensure that Mac users were given the same opportunities as those on Windows for PC. For example, Diablo 3 and World of Warcraft, two of Blizzard’s biggest titles, are still available on Mac to this day. The Mac versions of those games feature everything that the Windows versions do, and even offer crossplay support.

Perhaps in the future Blizzard will have a change of heart and give Mac users native access to Diablo 4. However, for the time being, Mac users might have to use workarounds, such as Bootcamp, to play the next iteration of the franchise.