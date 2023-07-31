Where to farm Gallowvine in Diablo 4: Best Gallowvine locations

While traversing the Sanctuary Diablo 4, you may have encountered a valuable ingredient called Gallowvine. It’s used to craft various potions at the Alchemist, such as healing potions, element resistance elixirs, and many others. As it’s so valuable, you may want to farm for Gallowvine to ensure you have enough on hand to craft your potions.

Where to farm Gallowvine in Diablo 4

Gallowvine is an essential crafting material for many potions and elixirs in Diablo 4, and thankfully, it’s one you can farm from glowing bushes almost anywhere across the Sanctuary, meaning you won’t be hard-pressed to find it.

To get Gallowvine, you’ll interact with the glowing Gallowvine bushes and pick up the dropped Gallowvine.

You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the pink flowers and the correct name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need specific locations, some of my favorite places to farm Gallowvine from include:

Wailing Hills, Scolsglen (or anywhere in Scolsglen).

(or anywhere in Scolsglen). Around Kyovashad, The Fractured Peaks

Around the Fields of Hatred, the inner regions of the Scarred Coast, and the Dindai Flats of the Dry Steppes.

Because it’s so common, you’ll find it easily just by riding or walking along the roads as you complete quests or head to World Events.

Other ways to get Gallowvine in Diablo 4

You can find your Gallowvine stock in your plant inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to finding Gallowvine across Sanctuary, you may also get Gallowvine through herb caches, dead bodies, chests, and Diablo 4 event rewards. You can also craft Gallowvine at an Alchemist.

How to craft Gallowvine in Diablo 4

If you’re low on Gallowvine, you can craft some at the Alchemist—but there’s a catch. You’ll use another herb to craft it. Unless you are in a pinch and need just one more Gallowvine, I do not recommend this option.

This is because you’ll be wasting other precious materials, some of which are difficult to find. Gallowvine is one of the abundant materials across the Sanctuary, so I would instead teleport to one of the areas I’ve listed above and get the additional Gallowvine I need.

Why is farming Gallowvine so important?

Farming Gallowvine is important in Diablo 4 because it’s a staple material, and you’ll often use it. In the early stages of leveling, even as you finish the main campaign, you may not need certain elixirs or potions.

There are specific dungeons you may need to farm items from that are atrocious, and you’ll want all the elixir’s possible to help you survive it. For me, the poisonous Nightmare Dungeons are the bane of my existence.

You may also get the Elixir through drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Elixir of Poison Resistance won’t stop my health from dropping rapidly, I find that at least when I use it, I’m not being one-shot. So, I always ensure I have enough Gallowvine and various resistance elixirs on hand, just in case.

Related: Best ways to maximize experience farming in Diablo 4

So whether you want to level up your healing potions or craft elixirs to better prepare for Nightmare Dungeons, these are some of the best places to farm Gallowvine from in Diablo 4.

About the author