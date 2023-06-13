Where is Kauller the Collector in Diablo 4?

The Beast’s Challenge is a side quest in Diablo 4 in which your objective is to slay the goat-man Kauller the Collector and bring its head back to the Bear Tribe Refuge. Greganoch tells you that Kauller the Collector hunts north of the Bear Tribe Refuge, but doesn’t tell you exactly where.

After you accept the quest, a blue outline is added to your map to indicate the area where Kauller the Collector can be found, but it’s a big area, so finding it can still be difficult.

How to start the Beast’s Challenge in Diablo 4

Speak to Greganoch in the Bear Tribe Refuge in Fractured Peaks, and ask him about the trophies behind him. He’ll tell you that the one trophy missing from his collection is the head of Kauller the Collector, and will ask you to bring him its “damned ugly head.” The quest will then start, and the entire Sinner’s Pass region will be highlighted on your map.

Where to find Kauller the Collector in Diablo 4

Kauller always spawns at the same location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Kauller the Collector is a moving target, it always spawns in the exact same spot. The white square (not the big orange circle) on the map above marks the spot where I killed Kauller the Collector and claimed his head. But it spawns very close to there, right next to the rock formation that looks like a sideways letter C on the map.

How to claim the head of Kauller the Collector in Diablo 4

That skull on the mini-map shows Kauller’s exact spawn location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim Kauller the Collector’s head, you obviously have to kill it first. It’s an Elite with three affixes: Summoner, Vampiric, and Cold Enchanted. I actually found it really easy to kill, though, and actually had more trouble crossing the Sinner’s Pass, which is packed full of bone warriors and wrathful phantoms. I actually got killed on my way to finding Kauller, but fortunately, another player (who I was not partied up with) revived me. Shout out to Khatijah.

Kauller’s health bar disappeared really fast when I did this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fight against Kauller was much easier, and I managed to slay it in about 30 seconds without taking much damage myself. Despite being Cold Enchanted, Kauller can be Frozen, and I found that Freezing it with the Rogue’s Methodical Caltrops and then attacking it with Flurry did tons of damage.

Don’t forget to pick up the head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you kill Kauller the Collector, its head will drop. So pick it up and take it back to Greganoch, who’ll ask you to display it proudly on his biggest trophy spike. Interact with his trophy display to complete The Beast’s Challenge quest.

