What time does the Diablo 4 beta start?

Release dates hardly mean anything these days, as most games become available much sooner with their beta stages. Despite not offering the final product, they tend to be quite close to the real deal, and one is about to start for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4’s full version will become available for download on June 6, but fans who signed up for the beta will get to enjoy the return of their favorite franchises slightly early.

When does the Diablo 4 beta start?

Diablo 4’s beta will kick off at 11am CT on Friday, March 17 for players with Early Access. If you don’t have early access there, there will be a second open beta which will start at 11am CT on Friday, March 24.

While the early access period will conclude on Monday, March 20, 2pm CT, the secondary open beta will wrap up on Monday, March 27, 2pm CT.

Players looking to get into the early access beta will need to visit a KFC, or pre-order a Digital Edition of the game—it doesn’t matter which one you order. Diablo 4’s Open Beta client is rolling out on all the eligible platforms. To make sure, navigate to Battle.net or your respective game store and type in Diablo 4. It’s often recommended to preload releases so you can jump into the action when the servers go live.

Considering the surprises the devs may have for players, it might be an idea to take a step back from Hardcore Diablo 4 gaming due to time limitations. Unless you’d like to challenge yourself, exploring more of the game will likely be a priority for most Diablo fans.