What is the max level of Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2?

Vampiric Powers are among the many additions to Diablo 4 in Season Two: Season of the Blood. There are 22 Vampiric Powers all classes can activate and use. However, to increase the effects of each Vampiric Power, you will need to level them, but there is a maximum level limit you’ve eventually reach.

Max level of Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2, explained

Level three is the maximum level for each Vampiric Power in Diablo 4 Season Two. This means that once you’ve upgraded a Vampiric Power to level three, even if it’s one of the Major Vampiric Powers, you won’t be able to upgrade it anymore.

Like most of the new features in Season Two, there are a couple of things you should know before upgrading your Vampiric Powers:

Your Vampiric Powers are character-specific, meaning you will need to unlock the Vampiric Powers on every seasonal character you create. You will need to obtain Potent Blood to upgrade your Vampiric Powers. You can get Potent Blood by killing Vampiric Monsters, killing Blood Seekers, and the Blood Harvest.

How to upgrade your Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2

To upgrade your Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season Two, you must have Potent Blood and a Vampiric Power, which can be upgraded. Then, follow these three easy steps to upgrade your Vampiric Powers:

Open your Seasonal Inventory. It’s the tab with the circle and green leaf icon. Select the Vampiric Power you’d like to upgrade. Press the ‘Spend’ button to use Potent Blood to upgrade your Vampiric Power.

Under the name of the Power, you will see the level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Undying was the first Vampiric Power I’d gotten in Season Two, and while it’s not one of the ones I plan on keeping for my end-game build, I did upgrade it by spending 25 Potent Blood, an abundant resource in Season Two.

Once I upgraded it, it went from a Level One Vampiric Power to a Level Two Vampiric Power, which means I can only upgrade it once more before I hit the maximum level cap.

If you’re hesitant about wasting Potent Blood, don’t be. As long as you kill vampires and participate in Blood Harvest events, you’ll have more Potent Blood than you can spend, meaning you can upgrade your Vampiric Powers to Level Three. However, you do need to ensure you have the necessary Pacts to use your Vampiric Powers.

