What are Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is full of different currencies that allow players to unlock various items and weapons. Most players are likely familiar with gold, as it’s the primary currency used in most shops around Sanctuary. However, there are other currencies that are only unlocked from specific actions or areas, making them rare and valuable.

For example, Seeds of Hatred is a special type of Diablo currency that can only be unlocked in PvP areas, making it an exciting albeit dangerous currency.

How to get Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4

Players looking for Seeds of Hatred will need to travel to the Fields of Hatred. The seeds only appear in PvP areas, although fighting other players isn’t required. You’ll also have a few restrictions once you have Seeds of Hatred in your inventory.

Players must defeat enemies, other players, or open chests in the Fields of Hatred to acquire Seeds of Hatred. Most enemies will drop seeds after they’re defeated, and almost every chest will hold the special currency.

Eliminating other players drops their seeds, meaning you can slay enemies if you’re up to the challenge. But the seeds require another step before they become useful.

Before you commit to collecting Seeds of Hatred, make sure you’ll have time for the final step, as you cannot fast-travel with Seeds in your inventory. Doing so will cause them to disappear.

After acquiring Seeds of Hatred, you’ll need to purify them at an Altar of Extraction. There are multiple altars scattered across the Fields of Hatred, and each altar functions pretty much the same way. After you activate the alter, you’ll have to fight a few waves of enemies as the Seeds they’re converted to Red Dust.

What is Red Dust in Diablo 4?

Red Dust is the result of extracting Seeds of Hatred at an Alter of Extraction. This special currency can be used at special vendors near Fields of Hatred for exclusive items, ranging from cosmetic armor to powerful scrolls.

Red Dust won’t disappear from your inventory like Seeds of Hatred, and you won’t drop it if you are killed in the Fields of Hatred. Transforming your Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust should be your top priority when grinding for the currency.

With that being said, acquiring Seeds of Hatred and Red Dust is relatively simple. I stumbled into the Fields of Hatred early in my playthrough and was able to extract the seeds without dying. Other players are often doing the same task, and only specially marked players can fight each other, so don’t feel too threatened.

