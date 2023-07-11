Try this one-billion-damage Druid build in Diablo 4 before it’s patched

Diablo 4 players have discovered a shockingly overpowered Druid build that can deal out over one billion in damage. Since its release on June 6, Diablo 4 players have been experimenting with ways to create the most effective and powerful build in the game, and it seems the solution has been found.

YouTuber Moxy has created an updated version of his lightning shred build in Diablo 4, with hits from his Druid reaching as much as 1.8 billion. By utilizing double-dipping damage ramp mechanics and critical strikes, the build is able to deal a staggering amount of damage but, unfortunately, will surely be the subject of a patch in the near future.

That gives you limited time to try out the overpowered build for yourself, and there are a few crucial bits of information you need to know.

Firstly, Grizzly Rage is a crucial skill in the build, as it maximizes crit damage and stacks crits, while the Waxing Gibbous is a must-have piece of gear for the build, as it reduces spirit cost and provides both stealth and ambush bonuses.

Gear is extremely important to the build, with it also recommended that players pick up the Tempest Roar, which turns storm skills into Werewolf skills, and the Mad Wolves Glee chest piece, which improves survivability.

In the Paragon board, players need to focus on Ancestral Guidance, Heightened Malice, and Lust, all of which increase damage output and survivability.

The best explanation for the build can be found in Moxy’s video above, where he explains the concept of the double-dipping damage and the importance of spamming Shred.

