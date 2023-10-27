This Diablo 4 build absolutely demolishes Uber Lilith just by getting close

One player has demolished Diablo 4’s Uber Lilith in mere minutes, showcasing how strong the new Vampiric Powers and highly destruction Boulder Druid build are in season two’s Season of Blood.

Surprisingly, Diablo 4 season two has been much more popular and more enjoyable than anyone could have predicted. The Blood Harvest events are fun and easy, the quests don’t take an eternity to finish, and Blizzard has no plans to nerf any elements within the Season of Blood.

So overpowered builds, like this Boulder Druid one, can decimate Uber-level enemies in mere minutes, as one player shows in a video they posted on Reddit this week.

Not only were they able to obliterate Uber Lilith’s first phase, they were able to destroy her second phase in under two minutes. During the fight, LIlith’s health bar melted away and the player barely lost any health, which is astonishing considering it’s Uber Lilith—one of the most challenging bosses to defeat in Diablo 4 and one who was at level 100.

You may be wondering how it’s possible, and it’s a good question. Druids are one of the best classes in the Season of Blood because they’re not only tanky, but they also deal a considerable amount of damage. And with the new Vampiric Powers in the second season, certain Druid builds, like the Boulder build, utterly dominate.

Although we don’t know for sure what Vampiric Powers this particular player has equipped, we can assume it’s most likely Metamorphosis, Resilience, Moonrise, Ravenous, and Sanguine Embrace, as they seem to be the best Powers for Druids and are highly recommended for this build. Metamorphosis—the Vampiric Power available this season— is especially effective and is a must-grab because it’s just that good.

Unfortunately, this poses the question of whether bosses in Diablo 4 need to be buffed or if the devs will have to nerf these OP classes because these supposed endgame titans are barely a threat to our Boulder Druid here.

Regardless, these OP builds are a nice change to the constant nerfs we were getting in Diablo 4’s season one and the Eternal Realm.

