Diablo 4 players call for Helltide changes to ‘capture the magic of Blood Harvests’

Season Two of Diablo 4 may have had a rough start, but players love many aspects of the Blood Harvest events in the Season of Blood, so much so they want these features added to the Helltide events.

Diablo 4 has taken many hits over the past few months regarding its player base due to the many unfriendly changes and how poorly Season One, Season of the Malignant, landed. So, when Season Two, Season of Blood, was delayed due to issues, many players weren’t impressed and believed it would be another failure.

However, now they’ve had a chance to dive into the content and the Blood Harvest events, players are surprised by how good they are, and they want some brought into Helltide events.

Not only are the Blood Harvest events fun, Diablo 4 player agreed on Oct. 19, but the rewards on offer are nothing short of “excellent.” You are constantly being attacked by swards of bloodthirsty beings who want nothing more than to tear you apart—all of which “is magic.”

As you’re clearing the waves, you’ll earn Blood Lures, and when you have 15, you can use them at the Vampiric Siphons to summon elite Diablo bosses. And these guys drop some epic loot, so they’re worth summoning. You may also get a Seeker’s Key, which can be used to open a Seeker’s Chest, which has even more loot. Even better, these chests are even shown on the map, so you don’t have to run around trying to find them.

If you often play solo, you’ll also find this event great because everyone works together to collect the Blood Lures and summon the elites. So, it’s a team effort, and many Diablo 4 players are really enjoying not feeling so alone.

Although players say there is such a thing as too much loot, many want this to be a part of the Eternal Realm because it is perfect. They also want to see this translated to Helltides, where there are more elites and mobs, better drops, more collaboration between players, chests that can only be opened by killing elites, and more vision on the map.

So, who knows? Season Two might well be Diablo 4’s redemption arc.

About the author