Why is Diablo 4 season 2 delayed? – Update downtime explained

A vampire hunter holding a crossbow looking at a destroyed village in Diablo 4.
Screengrab from Blizzard Entertainment

It’s time to equip your crossbow and silver-tipped arrows because there’s a vampire threat that needs quelling in Diablo 4‘s second season, Season of Blood. Well, it would be time if not for a last-second delay that has pushed back the season’s launch.

As with the game’s first season, the second season of Diablo 4 is introducing a plethora of new content, including a new questline, equipable Vampiric powers, new seasonal events, and gear. A number of in-game features and systems are also getting changes including inventory and stash management, and elemental resistances.

But players will have to wait a little longer to access all the new content, including the second season’s battle pass. Wondering why Season of Blood is delayed? So are we.

Why is Diablo 4 season Two, Season of Blood, delayed?

Season Two, Season of Blood, has been delayed due to a number of technical issues with the current build. An official post on the Diablo account on Twitter said that the team encountered “complications,” which led to the season being delayed by a few hours so the team could remedy the issues. The exact technical issues have not been revealed or confirmed.

The announcement of the delay was posted 10 minutes after 12pm CT, which was set as the original launch time for Season of Blood. Based on the wording of the announcement, players likely shouldn’t expect the second season to launch and become playable until at least 2pm CT, though it could launch sooner or later depending on how quickly the issues are resolved.

There is an official post on the Blizzard forum you can follow, which will likely have new information if it becomes available. There’s no update or fix you can do on your end to make the delay any shorter.

