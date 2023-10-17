The fastest way to level up after level 50 in Diablo 4

Leveling from one to 50 in Diablo 4 is pretty simple, whether it’s your first run, where you must complete the campaign, or your second run, where you can opt out of the campaign and start your open-world adventure.

But leveling from 50 to 100 is much more challenging. Thankfully, there are a few key things you can do to make the process much faster.

The fastest ways to level after 50 in Diablo 4, explained

The fastest way to level up once you’ve hit level 50 is to enter World Tier Three and complete Nightmare Dungeons. This is the best way to earn experience, and if you can clear these dungeons quickly, you can gain more experience in less time. The downside is these dungeons will be repetitive, and you’ll get bored of doing them pretty quickly.

Once you hit level 70, you can complete the second capstone dungeon, enter World Tier Four, and repeat the same Nightmare Dungeon experience farming process.

The higher your level, the more experience you’ll need, which can be lengthy. While I would have been able to recommend specific dungeons, dungeons, monsters, and experience from Season Two will be vastly different quite soon.

Best Nightmare Dungeons for experience pre and post-Season Two

Before Diablo 4 Season Two: Season of Blood, the best Nightmare Dungeons to farm solo would have been Sarat’s Lair, Ghoa Ruins, Blind Burrows, Sunken Library, Sirocco Caverns, Lost Archives, Calibel’s Mine, Sealed Archives, Howling Warren, and the Sunken Ruins.

From that pile, Sarat’s Lair, Blind Burrows, Ghoa Ruins, Sirocco Caverns, and Lost Archives are some of the best for group experience farming.

However, due to player complaints about Nightmare Dungeons, they will be changed from Season Two. It’s not just monsters, experience, and the dungeon layouts either; they’ve changed elixirs and even World Tier bonuses. So, we don’t yet know which Nightmare Dungeons will offer the most experience or which ones will be the most efficient to farm.

In the Patch 1.2.0 notes, we see quite a few changes; however, many of them aren’t detailed, and some of the equations aren’t mathematically correct, so we can’t be too sure of the exact changes and what they will mean for farming experience.

You can still farm the dungeons I’ve listed, at least until we test and uncover the best Nightmare Dungeons to farm experience from so you can level up faster after level 50.

