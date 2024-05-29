Image of an environment in Diablo 4 which showcases lava flowing underneath a monolithic structure in the air above.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.
Category:
Diablo

Secret Diablo 4 feature left out of patch notes is dividing players

Players will now be able to see just how many flowers they collect in Diablo 4.
Image of Gordon Bicker
Gordon Bicker
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:46 am

A Diablo 4 patch on May 28 implemented a new, under-the-radar feature that means a very noticeable UI icon now appears to show materials players pick up—and it has swiftly divided the community.

Recommended Videos

One player commented on a Reddit post about the unexpected change and how they felt it cluttered the screen for readability. They pointed out the nuisance of being shown non-essential resources. Flowers like Gallowvine, for example, which we gather a lot of for crafting, is one such material that pops up all too often on screen with this feature.

This feature was likely added to provide visual feedback to players on what they collect without having to try and scan tiny text with a magnifying glass to see what it is. For that reason, it further improves Diablo 4‘s accessibility, though the opposite can also be true since there may now be too much feedback for players. This led other unamused players to plead, “Let us have a toggle in the options menu!”

Image showcasing a Rogue fighting constructs in Diablo 4. There is a visible lightning strike raining down from the top of the image.
Now, just imagine getting all of those material pop-ups on this screen. Image via Blizzard.

The feature itself was already in the Public Test Realm before the update release. and another player guessed it may have unintentionally gotten into the build, since it wasn’t thought of too highly.

That said, player opinions are divided, with people saying they don’t know “how this was never in the game” before, while others feel the feature looks “so out of place” and were even questioning if something was wrong with Diablo 4 while playing.

At the time of writing, there has been no comment from the developers about the fate of this feature, so, for now, we will be keeping track of just how powerful our flower-picking skills are in Diablo 4— whether we want to or not.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘F—k the echoes’: Diablo 4 players love The Pit but agree echoes really need changes
Lilith from Diablo 4 surrounded by a red light.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
‘F—k the echoes’: Diablo 4 players love The Pit but agree echoes really need changes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 27, 2024
Read Article Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 season 4
A Barbarian class character in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 season 4
Anish Nair Anish Nair May 24, 2024
Read Article Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 season 4
A woman of the Rogue class in Diablo 4 wearing a blue hood and wielding a cross bow.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 season 4
Anish Nair Anish Nair May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘F—k the echoes’: Diablo 4 players love The Pit but agree echoes really need changes
Lilith from Diablo 4 surrounded by a red light.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
‘F—k the echoes’: Diablo 4 players love The Pit but agree echoes really need changes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 27, 2024
Read Article Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 season 4
A Barbarian class character in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 season 4
Anish Nair Anish Nair May 24, 2024
Read Article Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 season 4
A woman of the Rogue class in Diablo 4 wearing a blue hood and wielding a cross bow.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 season 4
Anish Nair Anish Nair May 21, 2024
Author
Gordon Bicker
Gordon is a contributing writer for Dot Esports, Attack of the Fanboy, a Games Design (BA) Honours student, and a Video Game Ambassador. He has been writing at AOTF for two years, with four years of games writing experience for outlets like Green Man Gaming. When he's not busy, he'll no doubt be experiencing games, writing poetry, adventuring, or happily starting a new Skyrim playthrough! Gordon's favorite genres include action RPGs, MMORPG's, and First Person Shooters but is always experimenting with many other types of games.