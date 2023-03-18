The highly-anticipated Diablo IV early access beta has finally been released, with players from across the world eagerly logging into the new Diablo game for the first time. There are a few ways to get into the Diablo IV early beta, but it now appears that some users have found a way to get in without spending a dime—and Amazon and Blizzard likely aren’t too happy about it.

According to GamingIntel, users are reportedly able to pre-order the game from Amazon, which doesn’t charge the player immediately for their purchase. What it does do immediately is send the player an early access beta code that can be redeemed that instant. After redeeming the code, players are canceling their pre-orders before they’re ever even charged.

There’s little Blizzard can probably do once the codes are redeemed, as players will have begun downloading the game and logging in. It’s not like it can stop issuing codes through Amazon because most players will likely pre-order through the service with every intention of following through with payment. With only a day left in the beta, this may just be a case of players getting one over on the developer.

Fortunately, players who don’t want to do this method won’t have to wait long before they’re able to check out Diablo IV for themselves. The open beta starts on March 24 at 11am CT, with players being able to download it early two days prior. If it’s your first time downloading the game, try this trick to halve the file size and save device storage space.