One of Diablo 4’s rarest items finally dropped—but 3 still remain unfound

One lucky Diablo 4 player can boast the first drop of one of the rarest items in the game, which leaves three still unfound.

Diablo 4 offers an abundance of loot for players to grind for, with the most powerful being the unique items in the game that come with affixes that cannot be found anywhere else.

Some are significantly more powerful than others, with the six rarest items in Diablo 4 recently being revealed—one of which has now been obtained for the first time.

The Grandfather sword has been looted by a Chinese player with the Necromancer class, apparently from a Helltide Event chest.

The legendary sword, which was showcased in a June 28 Reddit post, joins Andariel’s Visage and the Harlequin Crest as the ultra-rare uniques collected by players so far, meaning there is still half of the rarest items in the game left unaccounted for.

To date, no player is known to have looted either the Doombringer, Ring of Starless Skies, or Melted Heart of Selig.

This is far from surprising, however, particularly as it was said on the Diablo 4 Campfire stream on June 17 that a “significant majority” of players were yet to have completed the campaign.

Many more will have defeated Lilith since that date, though the fact that you need to be in World Tier Four and against enemies that are at least level 85 to have any chance of obtaining the uber-rare uniques trims the group of Diablo 4 players even further.

Those like me are still left battling their way through World Tier Three, benefitting from the recent buff to Nightmare Dungeons and still being a long way off even being eligible for such a drop.

