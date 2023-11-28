No trophy, no problem: Diablo 4 player took beating Uber Lilith into their own hands

After defeating Uber Lilith in Diablo 4, one player noticed they didn’t get the platinum trophy and decided to take matters into their own hands by 3D printing a giant version of Lilith’s head as their memento.

While plenty of side quests, renown objectives, and general dungeon farming keep you occupied in Diablo 4, other achievements you can earn, like trophies on the PlayStation, require players to complete specific tasks to achieve them. One of the rare trophies includes the End of the First Mother, which players can earn by defeating Uber Lilith, who happens to be a major part of Diablo’s end-game content. So beating her, at least the first time, isn’t easy. When players do defeat her, they unlock the End of the First Mother trophy, which is a great feeling. However, one player did not get this trophy after defeating Uber Lilith and decided to take matters into their own hands by 3D printing their own Lilith head, and it looks epic.

A real-life Lilith trophy. Image via VodkaDabs on Reddit

Even if they have or haven’t achieved this trophy, Diablo 4 players love how it looks and want to create it for themselves, which they can do at stores that allow 3D printing or even libraries. However, not all libraries have 3D printers, and printing such a trophy might be costly. So, it might not be worth it unless you really want it. And if you want the in-game trophy but haven’t gotten it yet, you’ll want to ensure you have the best build, gear, potions, elixirs, and possibly a few friends to help you get through the fight with Uber Lilith.

Even then, the fight can be challenging. But it’s worth doing if you like a challenge or enjoy earning all the achievements and trophies in a game, especially for the loot drops. However, she’s not known as the hardest boss in the end game for nothing. So, be prepared, and good luck!