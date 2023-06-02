Earning trophies and achievements on PlayStation and Xbox respectively can be a fun way to spend time in Diablo 4—beyond all the grinding and leveling—with 26 to earn and collect, each with different objectives.

Related: Is Diablo 4 down? How to check

These objectives often include defeating a certain number of foes or completing tasks. Here are all the trophies and achievements you can earn in Diablo 4.

All Diablo 4 Trophies and Achievements

A list of all trophies and achievements in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports by Blizzard Entertainment

To earn all 26 Achievements and Trophies across your Diablo 4 career, you’ll need to complete the following challenges:

Arise, Champion: Collect all the other trophies. Army of Bones trophy: As a Necromancer, summon 100 Skeleton Mages or Warriors. Chaotic Whispers trophy: From the Tree of Whispers, open 10 Caches of Chaos. Convenient Crafts trophy: Craft one Elixir and one Incense. Curious Collector trophy: Unlock all of the Codex of Power Aspects. Dedicated Protector trophy: With any character, reach Level 50 Devoted Protector trophy: With any character, reach Level 100 Emancipation trophy: Complete the entire campaign. End of the First Mother trophy: Defeat the Uber Lilith. Estuar Sightseer trophy: Explore all of Estuar. Exterminator trophy: Kill 666 Snakes or Spiders. First Aid trophy: You must upgrade your Healing Potion to the maximum level. Hammer Down trophy: As a Barbarian, kill 50 enemies while Berserking. In and Out trophy: As a Rogue, kill 50 enemies in Melee range and 50 out of Melee range. Legion Killer trophy: Kill 666 Fallen, Goatmen, or Demons. Living Nightmares trophy: Complete an Ancestral and Sacred and Nightmare Dungeon. Master Combatant trophy: Get five kills in PvP. Master of the Elements trophy: As a Sorcerer, kill 100 enemies with Frost, Lightning, or Fire damage. Potent Alterations trophy: Upgrade one piece of Armor, Jewelry, and a Weapon Shifty Swipes trophy: As a Druid, kill 50 enemies in Werebear form and 50 in Werewolf form. Tortured Souls trophy: Kill 666 Cultists, Bandits, or Knights True Perseverance trophy: With a Hardcore character, reach Level 50. Turned trophy: Kill 666 Werewolves, Vampires, or Drowned Werewolves. Turning the Tides trophy: In Helltide zones, collect 1000 Aberrant Cinder. Undead Undone trophy: Kill 666 Zombies, Skeletons, or Ghosts Worldly Slayer trophy: Kill any of the World Bosses.

Although there aren’t too many trophies and achievements, they will take time to unlock. As you’re playing Diablo 4, I recommend killing everything in sight, exploring every nook and cranny of the Sanctuary, and regularly checking on your progress because you may find you’re much closer than you first thought. However, you need one character in all five classes and one in Harcore mode to get all the achievements.

Related: Which class should you choose in Diablo 4?

So, if you’re ready to dive in, these are Diablo 4’s trophies and achievements.

About the author