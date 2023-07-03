New Diablo 4 trick grants easy gear for alts, but fans afraid devs will patch it soon

Do this while you still can.

Diablo 4 has five awesome classes to choose from, but leveling second and third tunes can be a bit of a slog.

But thanks to a new method of gearing up alternate characters, Diablo 4 players are gaming the system to level up their Necromancers, Rogues, and more with a very simple operation assisted by a fully-leveled Wanderer.

Thanks to a recent Reddit thread, players everywhere are quickly gearing up their alts with high-level armor and weapons. The process is simple, as explained by Redditor theMcKeown, and it involves transferring caches.

Caches, rewards that must be opened from sources such as the Tree of Whispers or World Bosses, are filled with certain pieces of gear. But theMcKeown and others have found that, after experimentation, the gear inside is dependent on the class of the character you open it on.

“I’ve tested the following: my 95 main Sorceress gave a Tree of Whispers legendary weapon cache and a Tier 4 world boss cache to my 55 Barb who opened them,” theMcKeown said. “The gear all had Barbarian stats and affixes! Some of it was even ancestral! Ancestral items all rolled with level 60 requirements and not 95! Doing this, my Barbarian has a bunch of upgrades when he hits 60 and goes from Tier 3 to Tier 4.”

The thread is filled with replies from other players who tested the method and found that it also worked for them by simply storing the cache rewards in their storage chests found all around the map.

But many are convinced that this is not intended, and Blizzard will likely rush to fix it, especially with season one right around the corner. Several replies asked for the thread to be deleted so Blizzard didn’t find it.

“If they want to patch it, they will eventually,” a commenter said. “First season comes out this month anyways, so nothing we do here really matters that much, it’s basically early access at the moment.”

Since Diablo 4’s season pass requires a new seasonal character to level it, players will likely be hoping that this current method sticks around. But if it’s truly not intended, Blizzard will probably be quick to fix it.

As one commenter jokingly said, “fun detected.”

