Diablo 4 players can’t tell which items are rarest, and you’ve probably dismantled one already

Don’t freak out, but you might have already lost one of Diablo 4’s rarest items in the game. And it’s not your fault.

Players of Blizzard’s action RPG are coming together to sound off and ask for a change to the game that could prevent future losses like this. And it has to do with the game’s UI and how the rarest gear in the game, called Uniques, aren’t that discernible from other gear.

Multiple threads have appeared on the Diablo 4 Reddit page over the past few days, like the one above, calling attention to the fact that it’s quite difficult to quickly tell Uniques apart from Rares.

At first glance, it’s nearly impossible to tell that, in the image from the June 29 Reddit post, there is one Unique item. Uniques are super rare in Diablo 4, and contain some of the best abilities in the game. Can you tell which one is Unique? If you can’t, you’re not alone.

“Finished a dungeon, teleported to town, looked at my inventory, thought ‘huh, I swear I saw a unique drop,'” one player said. “Went back, looked for it for a while, looked at my inventory again, finally managed to find it. C’mon Blizzard. Make those Uniques stand out more! This is ridiculous!”

The fourth item from the left in the image in the above Reddit thread is the Unique. While Rares have a gold/yellow color, Uniques are a reddish brown, and players are having a hard time quickly discerning between the two, which is problematic in a game that’s all about grabbing as much gear as possible and recycling the stuff you don’t want.

It’s possible that, if you’ve been grinding Diablo 4’s endgame, you may have accidentally destroyed a Unique item in your haste to get back to playing Nightmare Dungeons simply because it wasn’t noticeable enough. And this is without even getting into the discussion about how these different rarities could look to those with colorblindness.

Diablo 4’s UI has been a point of contention since the beta, and it’s still a sore spot for many players.

“The UI in this game is a solid 3/10,” one player said. “So many obvious problems. UI design takes a lot of intuition but it can be essentially done by a single talented person. I don’t know how they managed it for Diablo but clearly whoever was in charge of it (team or individual) didn’t do as good as a job as the rest of the Diablo team.”

With season one of Diablo 4 due in the next few weeks, players can continue to give their feedback to Blizzard in hopes that the next big update will include some changes for this UI nuisance.

