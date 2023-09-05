Mega gold losses from Diablo 4 item enhancements has players demanding a change

A single Diablo 4 player’s misfortune echoed through the hearts of players this week as many have collectively asked developers to adjust the gold costs for the item enhancements, believing costs have risen to ridiculous levels.

A Diablo 4 player shared their experience on Sept. 4 in trying to get a specific enchantment that they wanted for their item. The player spent around 110 million gold in rerolling in the hopes of landing that perfect enchantment yet, by the end of the predicament, it still eluded them.

It quickly became clear that more Diablo 4 players are in the same boat and want to see changes to the enchantment costs. One player pointed out that unlike in Diablo 3, gold in Diablo 4 comes very slowly. This means that each gold you spend counts because you’re not able to farm gold at speeds veterans of the franchise are used to. Reducing the cost of item enhancement or increasing the gold dropped by mobs should alleviate this, but it’s not something devs appear to be focusing on right now.

Another player said that enchanting costs might be the reason they’ll throw in the towel. After spending their entire 23 million gold, they landed the affix they were chasing but as the stats roll was as low as it could get, they described the entire process as “pointless.”

While there are numerous ways to farm gold in Diablo 4, simply gathering another seven-digit gold count and going again to the enchantment table isn’t satisfying enough of a game loop to keep players interested.

Others did chime in to help out with some tips on building back gold stocks, such as running Nightmare Dungeons 10 levels above their character and selling everything they find. One player said they could make as much as 500,000 gold from a single Nightmare Dungeon at level 80, which at least softened the blow of spending big at enchanting.

Diablo 4 hasn’t had a great time recently with apparent problems such as itemization and a stale gameplay loop, leading to boredom leading many to leave the game. The release of alternate games, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield are slowly sapping Diablo’s player count.

The game’s season one launch was met with so much dismay that the game was review-bombed, falling to an abysmal 2.0 rating on Metacritic. Here’s hoping Blizzard is listening to this sort of feedback and can decide on the best course of action.

