It took 5 days for a Diablo 4 player to make a trade, highlighting a big console problem

A five-day-long escapade for a Diablo 4 player has highlighted a big problem for console players that is seeing them ignored by their PC counterparts.

Diablo 4’s crossplay functionality allows players across all platforms to play together in the same world, but one particular type of interaction is seeing console players shunned.

Trading on console in Diablo 4 is awkward and time-consuming, which also makes it dangerous as taking too long can result in players being booted from the server for being AFK—putting them at risk of losing their items midway through a trade.

As one player discovered, PC players have now turned their back on console players when trading, and the vast majority will refuse to participate in a trade or outright ignore them

A Nov. 21 post on Reddit, which attracted over 1,200 upvotes, detailed how a console player spent the past five days using Discord, in-game chat, and other methods to find players looking to trade for Duriel materials—but proposal after proposal fell flat.

While some players explained they weren’t willing to trade, many others ghosted the OP after he told them he was on console—despite “always suggesting doing smaller trades to avoid a possible kick due to being registered as AFK,”

In the end, the OP was able to find a willing trader, but the interaction still had to be split down into three trades and took around 40 minutes to complete.

Clearly, the current format of trading in Diablo 4 is not effective and it highlights that while crossplay is becoming more and more regular in modern gaming, it’s still not a level playing field across many games and can lead to a divide.

Hopefully, Blizzard will address these issues in a future patch, but the fact that Diablo 4 has been out since June without a fix for this trading problem does not bode well.