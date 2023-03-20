Demon Hunter is a staple class in Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal. Their playstyle revolves around ranged combat using dual-wielded crossbows, explosives, traps, and shadow magic. The sweeping waves of blasts and arrows they dish out have become an integral part of the game throughout the years, and some playersy wouldn’t want to play any other class.

The class didn’t feature in the first two titles, however, and since it wasn’t mentioned in any of the Diablo 4 pre-launch trailers, it has left some eager players wondering whether it’ll actually be in the latest title.

Is the Demon Hunter class in Diablo 4?

Unfortunately for long-term fans of the Demon Hunter class, it won’t feature in Diablo 4. It’s unclear why this is the case given how popular it has been throughout the years since being added. The good news, however, is there is a viable alternative in place: Rogue, which was announced at BlizzCon 2021, is more or less the successor to the Demon Hunter class.

Image via Blizzard

Rogues are described as adaptable, agile warriors who can specialize in ranged or close combat. They use melee weapons or bows and crossbows imbued with poison, as well as shadow magic, to slay demons, and are even capable of performing deadly combination attacks.

On paper, they sound a lot like Demon Hunters. So, while the class won’t be present in Diablo 4 officially, the addition of Rogues means they still exist, just with a new-and-improved formula.

There are four other classes available at launch too, including Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, and Necromancer. There is something for every playstyle, but Demon Hunter mains can get their fix on Rogue.