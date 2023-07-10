Is the Blood Knight coming to Diablo 4?

During a Diablo developer livestream, audiences were given the first look at the new Blood Knight class. Though the class was generally well received by the community, the announcement sparked significant confusion regarding which game the Blood Knight would appear in.

Diablo 4 launched with a mixture of new, returning, and slightly altered classes. At the time of writing, you can choose from the Barbarian, Sorcerer, Necromancer, Druid, and Rogue. Given that previous Diablo titles added more playable classes with major updates and expansions, many players assumed that the Blood Knight was set to release for Diablo 4.

Although the Blood Knight class was announced during the Diablo Immortal section of the developer update, many Diablo 4 players have held out hope that the class might come to the game’s latest installment. If you are trying to check the status of this prospective Diablo class, this is what you will need to know.

Will the Blood Knight come to Diablo 4?

No, as it stands, the Blood Knight will not be released for Diablo 4 as a playable class. Currently, it appears that the class will remain exclusive to Diablo Immortal, Blizzard’s mobile game set in the popular dungeon-crawling franchise.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though it is not entirely out of the question that the Blood Knight may eventually come to Diablo 4, you likely shouldn’t expect this to happen anytime soon. Blizzard has appeared keen on regularly refreshing Diablo 4 with content updates and expansions, likely meaning that we will see the number of playable classes expand.

Related: Which class should you choose in Diablo 4?

Rumors have already spread that the Paladin could actually be the sixth class to come to Diablo 4, and likely we could look at previous Diablo titles to see what other classes may be likely to join the original five. The Monk, Witch Doctor, and Crusader/Paladin all appear as likely additions later in the game’s life cycle. For now, you’ll just have to download Diablo Immortal to play the Blood Knight.

About the author