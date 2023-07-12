How to unlock the Incense Tab and craft Incense in Diablo 4

One of the best ways to strengthen your character in Diablo 4 is by crafting and using Incense. These are potent items that give buffs for a limited time. I’ve used them a lot through my playthrough and often found them to be the difference between life and death. Before you can start crafting and using Incense, however, you’ll need to know how to unlock the ability to craft them, what sorts of varieties can be crafted, and what their effects are.

How to unlock Incense crafting in Diablo 4

Unlocking the ability to craft Incense happens automatically after hitting level 45. Once you’ve hit it, head to any major town and look for an Alchemist. You can tell where they are by looking for the mortar and pestle icon on the map. Interact with them to see a new ‘Craft Incense’ tab in their shop menu.

You can do other things there too, such as upgrade health potions.

Incense can be crafted at an Alchemist in any major town or city. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to craft Incense in Diablo 4

You can craft five types of Incense, each offering a unique buff to all nearby players for 20 minutes. The specific stat boost provided depends on the type of Incense crafted. The full list includes:

Ancient Times: +25 Strength

+25 Strength Blessed Guide: +25 Willpower

+25 Willpower Queen’s Supreme: +25 Dexterity

+25 Dexterity Sage’s Whisper : +25 Intelligence

: +25 Intelligence Song of the Mountain: +200 armor

Each one requires specific ingredients. Common ones can be crafted at the Alchemist without hassle, but rarer ones like Fiend Rose or Angelbreath are much harder to find. I know that to be true after searching far and wide to find them.

How to use Incense in Diablo 4

To use Incense, open your inventory and navigate to the consumables section. Here, you’ll be able to see all the ones you’ve crafted and use them as needed. The Chorus of War is my personal favorite. It increases every stat by 40, and increases overpower and critical damage by five, but is only available after hitting the level cap.

