How to open Wardwoven Chests in Diablo 4

Wardwoven Chests are an extra bonus that players can unlock by completing Vault Dungeons in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. In order to access a potential Rare or Legendary item, you need to do more than just slay a few Constructs.

Vaults are a new challenge introduced in season three, testing players through large mobs of enemies, boss fights, and puzzles. Though you can loot as you proceed throughout the Vault, the best rewards come at the end. If you are trying to figure out how to open and unlock a Wardwoven Chest in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to know.

What are Wardwoven Chests in Diablo 4?

Wardwoven Chests are an additional reward that you can unlock at the end of a Dungeon Vault by dodging the traps placed throughout the instance. Given the difficulty of the Constructs and bosses in this instance, it is fairly easy to fall into a trap and forsake your bonus loot.

Wardwoven Chests can contain a variety of useful items, including all of the following potential drops: Rare or Legendary items, gold, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils, Vault Sigils, Tuning Stones, crafting materials, and Journals of Zoltun Kulle.

How to unlock Wardwoven Chests in Diablo 4

There are plenty of other chests and boss drops that can fill your inventory with useful gear. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

To unlock the Wardwoven Chest in Diablo 4, you need to acquire Zoltun’s Warding effect. To do this, you need to interact with the Statue of Zoltun Kulle found near the beginning of the instance.

This is an incredibly useful buff for the instance that is all but a requirement to get access to a Wardwoven Chest. Whenever you would step on a trap and usually forfeit rights to the chest, the buff instead absorbs the trap and keeps your record clean.

Look for and interact with this statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Zoltun’s buff does not come free however, as you need to exchange one Pearl of Warding to get 10 stacks of Zoltun’s Warding buff. You can acquire Pearls of Warding by farming Arcane Tremors or from regular chests in Vaults. I recommend that you run through the instance a couple times to get a steady supply of Pearls of Warding. This will make future runs for you much, much easier.

Given the potential Legendary, Rare, and Unique loot found throughout Vaults in Diablo 4, it is safe to say that players could be farming this instance for quite awhile.