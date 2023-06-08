How to have your Diablo 4 eulogy read by Megan Fox

The chance to have Megan Fox read your Diablo 4 eulogy is worth dying for.

Diablo 4 players are currently grinding through the story as they level up characters, experiment with powerful builds, and battle hordes of demons across Sanctuary. The sequel isn’t a walk in the park, and most players have likely died a few times along the way.

The good news is that sharing videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok could actually lead to Megan Fox reading your eulogy.

How to have Megan Fox eulogize your Diablo 4 deaths

The official Diablo Twitter account posted a clip of Fox talking about her love of blood and how Diablo 4 is full of it on June 6. She also urged fans to share clips of their deaths, as she might tell the world how they went “out like a hero or a chump.”

#DiabloIV is here, embrace the bloodshed.



Share videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok using #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have your eulogy read by @meganfox on June 8th. pic.twitter.com/dSgG2yuNbS — Diablo (@Diablo) June 6, 2023

Putting yourself in the mix to get Fox to read your Diablo 4 eulogy is simple: you just need to post a clip of your death using the #DiabloDeaths hashtag on Twitter or TikTok. This will put you on the radar of the movie star, who will then read a eulogy for a few lucky (or unlucky, we suppose) Diablo 4 players on June 8.

It is unclear what will catch the attention of Megan Fox, but interesting deaths will likely have a better chance of being picked. So, the next time you meet an early demise in Diablo 4, make sure the camera is rolling.

Looks like we can expect lots of exciting deaths in the next 24 hours.

