How to get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood has continuously introduced new bosses, world events, and items with every update. The Tuskhelm of Jortiz is the latest Unique Helm that players have sought.

Unique items are among the best pieces of gear in Diablo 4 that usually contain strong Affixes and special effects that can complement your playstyle. These items are extremely difficult to get in Diablo 4, but Unique gear is often the centerpiece of your build.

If you are trying to find the Tuskhelm of Joritz in Diablo 4, or want to know what this Unique Helm entails, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Tuskhelm of Joritz in Diablo 4

Nothing like a little Duriel fight. Image via Blizzard.

The Tuskhelm of Joritz can be acquired by slaying enemies, mini-bosses, opening chests, and competing in World Events. All Unique gear are completely random drops, but there are several strategies that you can employ to target farm this item much more efficiently.

The first is to slay the Uber Boss Duriel, King of Maggots. Duriel is one of the higher difficulty bosses in Season of Blood’s boss ladder system. Summoning Duriel also takes plenty of time and effort. To summon this boss, you need two Shards of Agony and Two Mucus-Slick Eggs, which are only acquired by summoning and defeating two other end game bosses.

Uber Duriel is also not guaranteed to drop the Tuskhelm of Joritz, though this boss has the potential to drop various other valuable Unique and Legendary pieces of gear. Though this is not a sure-fire way to get the item, I highly recommend using Duriel as a source.

Next, you can also farm world events such as Helltides. Helltides and similar world events attract a high density of enemies, bosses, and chests, giving you ample opportunity to stumble across a Unique item. Similar to Duriel, this is not a guaranteed way to acquire the Tuskhelm as the drop percentage is very low, however it might slightly better your odds.

Tuskhelm of Joritz Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Tuskhelm of Joritz is one of the better Unique items for the Barbarian class in Diablo 4. While already Berserk and gaining the Berserking effect, you have a 40 to 60-percent chance to become even more enraged. This grants you 15 percent increased damage, generates two Fury per second, and reduces your cooldown times by 10 percent.

If you decide to upgrade the Tuskhelm and unlock the additional affixes, below are the improvements that you can expect:

Affix One – Increased Max Fury

Affix Two – Increased Attack Speed

Affix Three – Increased Damage while Berserking

Affix Four – Aggressive Resistance Passive

The Tuskhelm of Joritz can make your melee character faster and stronger, so I highly recommend seeking out Duriel to attempt to get this powerful item.