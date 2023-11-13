How to get the Tal Rasha ring in Diablo 4

Even at the tail end of 2023, players are still trying to figure out the right build for their characters in Diablo 4. Season 1 and 2 of the ARPG introduced a plethora of new items, such as the Tal Rasha Iridescent Loop, that have players rethinking their builds entirely.

The Tal Rasha Iridescent Loop is a unique ring that is only available for the Sorcerer class. It has the following effect in Diablo 4: “For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10.0-15.0% increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.” Given how the ring encompasses all types of elemental damage, it’s perfect for a wide variety of Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4.

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on this ring for your Sorcerer but can’t figure out how to do so, check out my guide below.

Finding the Tal Rasha Iridescent Loop in Diablo 4

The Tal Rasha ring’s stats. Image via Blizzard

If you’re a Diablo 4 veteran, then you likely know how to find the Tal Rasha ring. Unfortunately, it’s the same as finding any other unique item in the game.

The Tal Rasha ring is only found as a random loot drop in Sanctuary, and there’s no way to guarantee yourself a drop for it. While there are some activities to participate in and bosses to beat to increase your chances of receiving the ring, there’s no telling how long it will take for your Sorcerer to acquire it.

The primary way I would go about trying to find the Tal Rasha ring is to fight and defeat the Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4. The Echo of Varshan is an Uber Boss in Season 2 with a higher chance to drop unique items than other bosses in the game. You need to be on World Tier 3 and above and complete a series of steps to summon the boss.

Aside from the Echo of Varshan, I recommend going through the Season 2 storyline and beating all the bosses you can for chances at receiving unique drops. You can also participate in the revamped Helltide Events and complete Tree of Whispers quests to select a jewelry cache, which could have the Tal Rasha ring inside. Finally, going through dungeons, particularly Nightmare Dungeons, also yields some high-tier loot.

Or, you could randomly stumble across the ring by defeating a basic enemy in the wild. There’s no telling how you might eventually find the Tal Rasha ring in Diablo 4, so you simply have to keep playing and hope luck falls your way.