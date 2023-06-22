Get those hits off again and again.

Diablo 4 gives players an abundance of Aspects to collect that can be used to improve their build, with the Repeating Aspect being one of those.

Aspects are used in Diablo 4 to add additional effects to your items and gear, providing significant boosts that can help you to create the very best build to face off against some of the hardest bosses in the game.

While the majority of Aspects are easy to find and are bound to specific items or awarded for the first-time completion of dungeons, others are trickier to find and require patience and grinding.

The Repeating Aspect is one of those but is well worth the effort. We have everything you need to know about this Legendary Rogue Aspect below.

What is the Repeating Aspect in Diablo 4?

The Repeating Aspect is exclusive to the Rogue class. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Repeating Aspect is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 that is exclusive to the Rogue class. It has the affix: “Rapid Fire has a [15 to 30 percent] chance to ricochet to another target.”

Using the Repeating Aspect in Diablo 4 provides a significant boost to any Rogue build using Rapid Fire, allowing you to damage more enemies with each cast of the ability.

This Offensive aspect can be equipped to one-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, gloves, amulets, and rings.

How to get the Repeating Aspect in Diablo 4

Unlike many other aspects in Diablo 4, the Repeating Aspect cannot be found on a specific item or be earned as a reward for first-time dungeon completion. Instead, it can randomly be found on Legendary items.

If you are looking to farm Legendary items in the hopes of getting the Repeating Aspect, I recommended focusing on Helltide events. When a Helltide event is live in Diablo 4, collect 175 Aberrant Cinders and locate the Tortured Gift of Mystery chest, then open it.

Alternatively, Nightmare Dungeons offer a high chance of Legendary items dropping due to the abundance of elite enemies you will face, while the completion reward may hand you another piece of gear.

Completing World Events is also a good method for farming Legendary items, as the completion chest has a chance of dropping them. Completing World Events also rewards Obols, which can be used at the Purveyor of Curiosities for a chance to earn a Legendary item.

Once you have found a legendary with the Repeating Aspect, you can either equip it or extract the Aspect at the Occultist, which can then be imprinted on another item more suited to your build

