How to get the Marshal Glyph in Diablo 4

One of the cornerstones for any Barbarian build in Diablo 4 are the Shout skills. These skills provide boosts to your character and sometimes any allies around you. While you can always acquire gear and weapons that boost your shouts, the Marshal Glyph is an underrated way to vastly improve your Barbarian’s roar.

Glyphs are socketed into one slot on your Parargon Board after reaching level 50. There are different rarities of Glyphs and each one can be upgraded with XP after completing a Nightmare Dungeon. The rarer and more upgraded the Glyph, the bigger its radius gets on your Paragon Board. Its power is also increased as are certain Nodes around it on your board. Suffice it to say, getting the right Glyph socketed onto your board is extremely important for build synergy in Diablo 4.

As such, if you are a shouting Barbarian in Diablo 4, then you will want to find and equip the Marshal Glyph as soon as possible. As a Whirlwind Barbarian myself, I can attest that this Glyph completely changed my build’s strength. Of course, the question remains: How do you actually obtain this particular Glyph?

Getting the Marshal Glyph in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, you only have two real ways of farming Glyphs in Diablo 4, and neither are guaranteed ways to acquire a certain one. You can either run and complete Nightmare Dungeons or collect 10 Grim Favors and exchange them for a cache at the Tree of Whispers. If you run Nightmare Dungeons, Glyphs will drop from enemies and chests, allowing you to pick them up.

Related: How to get the Blood-Drinker Glyph in Diablo 4

At the Tree of Whispers, you can collect them after opening the cache you chose. These methods guarantee you will find at least some Glyphs, but there is no way to ensure you find the Marshal Glyph itself. You will simply have to get lucky and hope that the Marshal Glyph finds its way to you.

The Marshal Glyph’s stats

For players curious about what exactly the Marshal Glyph does, you can see its stats, bonus, and requirements below.

Bonus : Grants 40 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range

: Grants 40 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range Additional Bonus : After casting a Shout Skill, the active Cooldown of every other Shout Skill is reduced by 1.2 seconds

: After casting a Shout Skill, the active Cooldown of every other Shout Skill is reduced by 1.2 seconds Radius Size : Three (Radius size increase at Level 15)

: Three (Radius size increase at Level 15) Requirements: 40 Strength

As you increase the glyph’s level, these bonuses and its radius size will increase as well, giving you more power as a Barbarian in Diablo 4.

About the author