Glyphs in Diablo 4 are a crucial part of the endgame and perfecting your build, with the Blood-Drinker Glyph one that should be a focus for any Necromancer.

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of ways to improve the damage output and survivability of any class in the game, though few are as powerful as the rare Glyphs you will be able to find in the endgame.

Providing a significant boost to core stats and a bonus that issues another powerful boost if the specified requirements are met, Glyphs can help you turn into a demon-slaying machine.

One of the best Glyphs out there is Blood-Drinker and you can find everything you need to know about this powerful Diablo 4 Glyph here.

What is the Blood-Drinker Glyph in Diablo 4?

Blood-Drinker is a rare Glyph in Diablo 4 that is useable by the Necromancer class, with a base boost of granting a 50 percent bonus to all Magic Nodes within range.

If you hit 40 Intelligence with Nodes in the radius of Blood-Drinker, you receive an additional bonus that sees Blood Orbs Fortify you for seven percent of your Maximum Life.

The Blood-Drinker Glyph provides a significant boost in survivability to any Necromancer build, as well as boosting all the other Nodes within range to sharpen up your build across the board.

How to get the Blood-Drinker Glyph in Diablo 4

While you will obtain level one versions of every Magic Glyph as soon as you hit level 50 and unlock the Paragon Board, Rare Glyphs will need to be obtained like the majority of other items in Diablo 4 as they can only be found through random drops.

To get started on your farming for Paragon Glyphs, you need to have access to at least World Tier Three as this is the lowest difficulty level where Paragon Glyphs are available as drops.

Your best bet for finding Glyphs is to run Nightmare Dungeons, which come with the added bonus of providing the ability to level up your Glyphs upon completion.

This means that while you hunt for new Glyphs, you can continue to improve the ones you already have at your disposal, which is crucial for rare Glyphs as they only expand their radius once they reach level 15.

If you have a ready source of Nightmare Sigils, or the ability to craft them, you should focus on continually running through Nightmare Dungeons in the hunt for Paragon Glyphs and other top-tier loot.

Higher-tier Nightmare Dungeons provide better rewards and more experience to improve your Glyphs upon completion, so I recommend focusing on Nightmare Dungeons that have enemies three levels higher than yourself.

Doing so provides the perfect balance of having a bit of a challenge, still being able to defeat enemies without too much difficulty, and resulting in more experience than you would obtain against enemies of the same or lower levels.

