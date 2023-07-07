How to get the Frostburn gloves in Diablo 4

Gear is the single most important thing in Diablo 4. After completing the main storyline and beginning endgame content, acquiring Legendary weapons and armor will become increasingly vital to powering up your character. The Frostburn gloves are one example of a Legendary item that you might find useful.

Whether you are trying to figure out if the Frostburn gloves are right for your build or looking for how to acquire this rare piece of gear, this is everything you need to know about the Frostburn gloves in Diablo 4.

What are the Frostburn gloves in Diablo 4?

Along with the 363 armor value that comes with the Frostburn gloves, this legendary boasts four powerful Aspects. These Aspects include increases to Critical Strike Chance, Cold Damage and Freeze Duration.

This item also comes with a Lucky Hit effect that has the chance to freeze surrounding enemies for two seconds. Given the importance of crowd control abilities and the Lucky Hit stat, I found this Aspect to be the most important tool in the item’s arsenal.

Where to get the Frostburn gloves in Diablo 4?

I recommend running dungeons to increase your chances of getting Legendary Drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the majority of other Legendary gear or weapons, there is no single way guaranteed to drop the Frostburn gloves in Diablo 4. Instead, the Frostburn gloves are a random drop that can come from several different sources. It can drop from basic enemies, bosses, chests, or any other source of loot. It should be noted that in order to be eligible for the Frostburn gloves to drop, you will need to be playing on World Tier Three.

Whenever I farm Legendary items, I intend to jump either into dungeons or the events found around the world of Sanctuary. Given the increased density of both enemies and chests in these areas, it drastically increases your chances of getting a Legendary.

