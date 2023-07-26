How to get the Caged Heart of the Barber in Diablo 4

There are 32 Malignant Hearts for players to find and equip in season one of Diablo 4. While most help your build in some way, shape, or form, the Caged Heart of the Barber has become one of the most desired Malignant Hearts thanks to its specific bonuses.

When I first equipped the Caged Heart of the Barber, I immediately began dealing much more damage than I previously thought my build could deliver. The bonuses on the Caged Heart of the Barber, which is a Wrathful Malignant Heart, allow you to inflict serious damage thanks to some key attributes. If you’re interested in equipping this Malignant Heart in season one, then you can read my guide to find out exactly how to acquire it.

Caged Heart of the Barber location in Diablo 4

As with all other Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, the Caged Heart of the Barber is not a guaranteed drop anywhere on the map. Instead, you need to defeat Wrathful Malignant Monsters on World Tier Three or World Tier Four. These enemies have a chance to drop any of the Wrathful Malignant Hearts, including the Caged Heart of the Barber.

This means you will need to at least make it to level 45 to 50 and defeat the first Capstone Dungeon to have any odds of receiving the Caged Heart of the Barber. While you can find Wrathful Malignant Monsters on World Tier One and Two, the Barber will only drop on World Tier Three and above.

The best way to go about finding Wrathful Malignant Monsters is to go through Malignant Tunnels and find the Malignant Outgrowths at the end. If an Outgrowth is glowing blue, then that one can spawn a Wrathful Malignant Monster. To do this, you need a Wrathful Malignant Invoker, which can be crafted at Cormond’s Workbench.

If you get fortunate and happen to find the Caged Heart of the Barber, then you can slot it into any ring or amulet you have in Diablo 4. The effects of the Barber are as follows: “Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0 to 4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10 percent per second.”

Any class can equip the Caged Heart of the Barber, so start killing those Wrathful Malignant Monsters for a chance to wield it. I was able to snag one within a few hours of playing on World Tier Three, but your experience will almost certainly differ.

