How to get the Bloodforged Sigil in Diablo 4

If you thought Nightmare Sigils were difficult to acquire in Diablo 4, then wait until you start the process of finding a Bloodforged Sigil. Bloodforged Sigils work similarly to Nightmare Sigils, but they are much tougher to find and use.

You need this item to gain access to the Abbatoir of Zir event in Season Two, though, making them incredibly sought-after in Sanctuary. The Abbatoir of Zir is an uber-difficult dungeon that offers some of the best rewards in Diablo 4, so to see how to find a Bloodforged Sigil and gain access to it, follow the steps below.

Crafting the Bloodforged Sigil in Diablo 4, a guide

This one ain’t easy to acquire. Image via Blizzard

The process of crafting a Bloodforged Sigil is much easier said than done. The Tier One Bloodforged Sigil is crafted at The Occultist shop in Ken Bardu for 60,000 gold and 800 Sigil Powder. The 60,000 gold shouldn’t be a huge issue for any Diablo 4 player who has been playing Season Two consistently. However, the 800 Sigil Powder is a different story, as this resource can only be acquired by salvaging Nightmare Sigils.

Farming Nightmare Sigils is a difficult and time-consuming process, and here are the best ways to acquire them in Diablo 4:

Grind Tree of Whispers caches by exchanging 10 Grim Favors.

by exchanging 10 Grim Favors. Kill World Bosses , which have a high chance of dropping Nightmare Sigils and other rare items.

, which have a high chance of dropping Nightmare Sigils and other rare items. Kill enemies inside Nightmare Dungeons, which requires a Nightmare Sigil to enter in the first place.

You don’t receive a ton of Sigil Powder per Nightmare Sigil you salvage, so acquiring 800 of them is going to take quite some time.

However, even after you get the 800 Sigil Power and 60,000 gold, you’re still not ready to get a Bloodforged Sigil. The last step is to complete the entirety of the Season of Blood journey. You need to complete every chapter in the Seasonal Journey and then complete seven out of the nine objectives in the final chapter. Some of the objectives of the journey include:

Reach level 100.

Defeat Uber Lilith.

Complete a Tier 90 Nightmare Dungeon.

It’s only after you complete the Seasonal Journey objectives that you can head to Ken Bardu Occultist shop and create a Tier One Bloodforged Sigil. However, that’s technically not the end of your hardships, as there are 24 other tiers of Bloodforged Sigils. Each tier increases its requirements to craft, going up by 50 Sigil Powder and 10,000 gold every tier.

The Tier 25 Bloodforged Sigil costs 2,000 Sigil Powder and 300,000 gold to craft, and you can only craft the tiers of the sigils in order. So once you craft the Tier One sigil, you can then craft the Tier Two sigil, and so on.

It’s certainly not an easy process in Diablo 4, but the Abbatoir of Zir dungeons are worth the trouble as they offer some incredible rewards.