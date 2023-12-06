Diablo 4: How to access and start Abattoir of Zir

Diablo 4 fans will end 2023 with a batch of new content that comes in the form of Abattoir of Zir. This endgame dungeon was initially revealed at 2023 BlizzCon, and players who have been preparing for its release are already prepared to jump in.

However, entering the Abattoir of Zir isn’t a simple process, there are requirements that you’ll need to fulfill before you can step into the dungeon.

How to start the Abattoir of Zir in Diablo 4

The entrance of Abattoir of Zir signals trouble. Image via Blizzard One Bloodforged Sigil for each tier will be a must. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Abattoir of Zir, you first need to finish all Season of Blood Journey Chapters in Diablo 4.

Once that’s out of the way, you’ll need to craft a Bloodforged Sigil at an Occultist for 800 Sigil Powder. If you’re looking to enter Tier One of the Abattoir of Zir, you’ll need to craft a Tier One Bloodforged Sigil. When you use the Sigil, a blood portal will open in Ked Bardu.

The event itself features 25 tiers, and players will have 10 minutes to clear all enemies. When the progress bar is filled, a random boss will appear. Completing this process in Tier One unlocks Tier Two, and so on. Considering the pre-requirements and the difficulty level of the dungeon, reaching its later tiers will prove itself to be a worthy challenge for dedicated players.

I recommend getting to level 100 before attempting this event while also equipping your character with powerful gear.

Best Abattoir of Zir rewards in Diablo 4

A worthy Glyph for your collection. Image via Blizzard

Abattoir of Zir’s most appealing reward is the Paragon Glyph Tears of Blood. In addition to this item, you can also expect to receive Nightmare Dungeon rewards.